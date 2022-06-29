These Wednesday bus services in Fife have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages::
30 10:20 Glenrothes to Glenrothes10:43
X5409:40GlenrothestoEdinburgh10:58
39 10:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 11:23
77 11:10 Dundee to Gauldry 11:44
77 11:46 Gauldry to Dundee 12:12
39A 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 12:19
X5411:05EdinburghtoGlenrothes 12:24
42 12:12 Dundee to Glenrothes 13:38
A number of early morning services were also affected.
Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.