These Wednesday bus services in Fife have been cancelled because of staffing issues

Staffing issues have led to a number of bus services being cancelled across Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:12 am

Stagecoach announced a raft of cancellations this morning, and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages::

30 10:20 Glenrothes to Glenrothes10:43

X5409:40GlenrothestoEdinburgh10:58

39 10:38 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy 11:23

77 11:10 Dundee to Gauldry 11:44

77 11:46 Gauldry to Dundee 12:12

39A 11:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes 12:19

X5411:05EdinburghtoGlenrothes 12:24

42 12:12 Dundee to Glenrothes 13:38

A number of early morning services were also affected.

Stagecoach has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

