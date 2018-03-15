Thornton roadworks to last four weeks

Four-weeks of roadworks on Main Street in Thornton are to begin next week.

Fife Council is investing £300,000 in carriageway resurfacing, with work starting on Monday.

Work will start at the Ore Bridge end and be carried out in phases up to Lochty Bridge.

During the works temporary traffic lights will be used to control the flow of traffic.

There will be access for emergency services but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.

There will be limited disruption to bus services.

For more information contact Stagecoach on 01592 645680 or visit its website – www.stagecoachbus.com