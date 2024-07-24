Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Resurfacing works on Rosslyn Street are set to start next week.

Fife Council has confirmed that the works will begin on Monday, July 29 and are expected to last for around three weeks.

The contractor carrying out the works will use two-way temporary traffic lights over three phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the first phase, the junctions at York Place, Oswald Road and Windmill Road will be closed. The junctions at Pottery Street and Brandon Avenue will close during the second phase, before Viewforth Street and Park Road junctions will be closed for the final phase.

Roadworks are set to start on Rosslyn Street from Monday for three weeks.

The footpath will remain open to pedestrians and access will be maintained for emergency services, businesses and residents.

Laybys on Rosslyn Street will be restricted at some points during the works.

Fife Council has advised there will be disruption to bus services during the closure of the Viewforth Street junction, affecting services 7 and 46. These will be diverted from Viewforth Street to Windmill Road which will involve closing some bus stops on Viewforth Street and putting up temporary stops on Windmill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Altany Craik, road spokesperson for Fife Council, said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

"Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.