Three weeks of roadworks set to start on busy Kirkcaldy road
Fife Council has confirmed that the works will begin on Monday, July 29 and are expected to last for around three weeks.
The contractor carrying out the works will use two-way temporary traffic lights over three phases.
During the first phase, the junctions at York Place, Oswald Road and Windmill Road will be closed. The junctions at Pottery Street and Brandon Avenue will close during the second phase, before Viewforth Street and Park Road junctions will be closed for the final phase.
The footpath will remain open to pedestrians and access will be maintained for emergency services, businesses and residents.
Laybys on Rosslyn Street will be restricted at some points during the works.
Fife Council has advised there will be disruption to bus services during the closure of the Viewforth Street junction, affecting services 7 and 46. These will be diverted from Viewforth Street to Windmill Road which will involve closing some bus stops on Viewforth Street and putting up temporary stops on Windmill Road.
Councillor Altany Craik, road spokesperson for Fife Council, said: “We maintain over 2400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.
"Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”
