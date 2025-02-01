Train fares rise anger as MSP brands Fife service ‘worst in the country’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A near 4% rise in train fares been slammed by a Fife MSP who has branded the region’s services from ScotRail as the “worst in the country.”

Passengers face a 3.8% increase in ticket prices from April 1.

It comes as ScotRail also launches a new pay-as-you-go ticketing app which allows for seamless travel - but the initial roll-out does not include the Kingdom.

Alex Rowley, Labour MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, questioned the fares rise and cited concerns including the use of older trains for journeys; the use of short-form trains, when trains arrive with a lower-than-expected number of carriages; and delays and cancellations.

The MSP was critical of the fares rise given Fife's poor train services (Pic: Scott Louden)

In a response, ScotRail admitted the services provided in Fife “simply has not been good enough” and Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop MSP confirmed she has told the train operator’s management that “the situation must improve as quickly as possible” as commuters’ service “does not yet meet standards required from ScotRail.”

Mr Rowley said: “Despite slow progress on ensuring a good quality service, the Scottish Government is yet again raising rail fares for commuters across Scotland. It is simply not acceptable to expect the public to continue paying more and more for a service that is subpar and is forcing people back into cars and away from public transport options due to unreliability.

“I hear from constituents regularly that they are crushed like sardines on short form trains and that delays and cancellations have meant they do not feel like they can rely on train services for their daily commutes. This is the exact opposite of what we should be doing – the government keeps hiking up prices and pricing people off the railways while saying it wants more people to leave the car at home.

“I have been pleased with the engagement I have had with the Transport Secretary and ScotRail over my concerns with Fife services but the time for warm words is over – we need urgent action if we want more people on our rail services.”

With the price hike coming into effect from April, ScotRail is continuing its 20% discount on season tickets until September.

Ms Hyslop said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.

“We continue to look at ways to encourage greater rail use.”