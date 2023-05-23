Changes to the CrossCountry timetable including the reintroduction of stops at six Fife stations came into effect at the weekend.

The timetable, which came into effect from May 21, 2023, has evolved to strengthen services based on stakeholder, customer and colleague feedback, as well as data collated regarding how customer travel demands continue to change and evolve.

The changes, which are CrossCountry’s most significant uplift in frequency and connectivity post-pandemic, sees the remaining missing services between Edinburgh and Newcastle reinstated, with a reintroduction of connections to key Fife stations on the route heading further north.

Ben Simkin, regional director for Northeast and Scotland at CrossCountry, said: “Customer travel demand has changed significantly from where we were prior to the Covid pandemic. For instance, we are now seeing a substantial increase in leisure demand for our services. The latest timetable reflects these changes, and it is designed to improve capacity and services to the areas in the region where we’ve seen the greatest uplift in requirement post-pandemic.”

The changes see the return of services between Edinburgh and Newcastle, specifically reintroducing stops at six Fife stations – Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch, Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing. These stations will now benefit from one southbound morning service and one northbound evening service, which will complement the services already provided by ScotRail. The evening service to Aberdeen only runs on Fridays until December due to late notice changes to engineering works. The service will terminate in Edinburgh from Monday to Thursday.

Other changes include the reintroduction of more services between Newcastle and Reading via Doncaster and an increase in double length trains to cater for busier services along this route.

Ben added: “While we are seeing slower recovery for business demand across the region, we are seeing stronger recovery in leisure demand – and the latest timetable is designed to reflect and support this shift. Importantly, this is an evolution of our services and we are continually reviewing our rail provision throughout the region in conversations with customers, colleagues and other key stakeholders to ensure future changes over the coming years reflect current customer travel demands.”

