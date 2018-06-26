Train station group takes step forward

The Newburgh Train Station Group has taken a step forward with its aim to see the re-opening of the station in the village.

The group has now completed the STAG pre-appraisal, which is vital to proving the case for transport investment by the Scottish Government.

The group has also submitted an application to the Scottish Government’s Rail Development Fund.

The funding would be used to complete the first two stages of the STAG.

North-East Fife MSP Willie Rennie praised the group for the work it has been doing.

He said: “Nigel Mullan and all of those involved in the Newburgh Train Station Group have applied considerable and professional efforts in order to prepare the STAG pre-appraisal report.

“I would like to thank them for their hard work on this.

“I wholeheartedly endorse the campaign to restore the rail station at Newburgh, if it goes ahead, it would be a huge boost for the area and local economy.”

The MSP added: “Newburgh hasn’t had a train station since 1955 and is relatively isolated compared to surrounding towns.

“The group have also applied to the local rail development fund which could give it essential funds to take the proposal through the next stage of the protracted process.”