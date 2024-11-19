Trains cancelled and delayed as ScotRail reports signalling faults on two major rail routes
Trains have been cancelled or delayed on two major rail routes this morning due to signalling faults.
A fault with the signalling system between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy disruption caused disruption on train services travelling between Fife and Edinburgh.
The fault was reported by ScotRail just after 6.30am. The train operator reported at 7.45am that trains were once again able to run via Aberdour, in Fife, in both directions, but warned scheduled services would be hit by delays.
A separate signalling system fault between Ayr and Maybole is also causing major disruption.
The fault was reported at 8am. ScotRail said in a short statement on social media: “Train services between Ayr and Girvan/Stranraer will be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
The train operator added: “We have one bus confirmed at Stranraer at 09:15, provided by Coast to Coast. This bus will run to Ayr calling at Girvan and Maybole only.”
There have been no reported train delays linked to any overnight snow across Scotland.
However, ScotRail advised in a post on X: “Please keep in mind that the @metoffice have yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice for northern Scotland today and tomorrow (19 & 20 Nov).
“Keep an eye on our app for the latest service info as disruption is possible, and beware of slippery conditions!”
