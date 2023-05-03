News you can trust since 1871
Trains in Fife: more services at key Fife station announced by ScotRail

More trains stopping at a Fife station have been welcomed as a “tentative step” in improving services in the Kingdom.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:19 BST

As part of widespread timetable changes, ScotRail has confirmed an increase in the number of services between Dundee and Edinburgh which will call at Cupar from one to two per hour - the same as Leuchars. It is being tried on a trial basis.

The move was one of a number of alterations as passenger numbers across the country rose by 36 per cent in 2022/23, but peak time commutes remain down with many more people working from home.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, welcomed the changes, but said it was “a tentative step.”

Cupar Station will see more services
The Lib Dem politician said: “This is a welcome development and will improve the train service from Cupar. Residents will now have access to more-frequent trains which have previously only called at Leuchars. I hope for a positive outcome from the trial and that the changes can be made permanent.

“However this is only a tentative step in improving rail services. The Scottish Government is dragging its feet on peak rail fares, while we need bold action to encourage people out of their cars where possible. Ministers need to look seriously at extending the railcard discount for young people, and reversing fare hikes.”

The changes take effect from May 21. ScotRail has urged all commuters to check their journey on the ScotRail website, mobile app, and through social media channels as train times may have changed.

