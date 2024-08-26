Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trainspotters were out in force to witness another first for Levenmouth’s new station recently.

They were there to see the arrival of its first locomotive-hauled passenger charter train since the link was unveiled in June. Two classic Heritage Class 50 locomotives from the Class 50 Alliance, resplendent in newly applied British Rail livery, pulled into Leven Station , and passengers were able to take in some of the sights before continuing on their journey south.

It was the latest landmark following the opening of the £116m rail link earlier which put the Levenmouth area back on the rail map for the first time in 55 years.

Rail enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond have been eager to visit the new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge since their June 2 launch, and Pathfinder Tours - one of the nation’s leading names in UK rail travel by special train - added the Leven stop as a main highlight of its prestigious ‘Grampian Highlander’ excursion over the weekend.

The first locomotive-hauled passenger charter train has called at Leven Rail Station (Pic: Submitted)

They were given a warm welcome by evenmouth Local Tourism Association and members of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign, which spearheaded the successful campaign to reopen the Levenmouth Rail Link.

Matt Pointon, LLTA project manager, said: “The Pathfinder Rail Tour making a diversion from their packed schedule to visit Leven station is a huge milestone for the area. I was fortunate enough to be invited onto the train to introduce the area and share the amazing story of Levenmouth Rail Link and the significance it has had to our seaside community.

“The passengers aboard all loved stopping at the station, seeing the work that has been done and peeking at the Firth of Forth adjacent to the station. We hope they will be inspired to come back to Levenmouth on their next trip away.”

A large group of rail enthusiasts were on hand on the station platform to take photos of the occasion. The ‘Grampian Highlander’ excursion left Taunton in the south of England early on Saturday morning, travelling up the west coast mainline and through Scotland’s central belt before arriving in Aberdeen in the evening. Sunday’s itinerary took in the rolling hills of the Aberdeen, Banff, Moray and Nairn Shires ahead of a stop in Inverness before journeying on through Perth and back to Aberdeen, while the Leven stop was a highlight of Monday’s trip back down the east coast.