Transport Secretary to meet with Levenmouth rail campaigners

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has said he will meet campaigners seeking to restore the Levenmouth rail link.

Mr Matheson met with local MSPs David Torrance and Jenny Gilruth and area convenor Councillor Ken Caldwell, at the Scottish Parliament last week.

He provided the three representatives with an assurance that the narrowed options appraisal will be published within the next two weeks.

“I fully recognise the ongoing efforts by elected members and campaigners for the reinstatement of the Levenmouth railway,” Mr Matheson said.

“I can give an assurance the detailed options appraisal will be published within the next two weeks. That will give me an indication of the cost benefit ratio. The final detailed report will publish around the beginning of March and I look forward to meeting with campaigners in the near future.”

Transport Scotland is currently carrying out an assessment into transport in the Levenmouth area which could help boost the case for a rail link.

“Today was an extremely positive meeting,” said MSP David Torrance.

“I am pleased to see specific timelines set for decisions to be made and look forward to seeing the options once published.

“This certainly keeps the Levenmouth Rail Campaign high on the political agenda and it ensures that the momentum continues, which I am know will be welcome news to the campaign group”

Ms Gilruth added: “The Cabinet Secretary has provided us with an assurance that the narrowed options appraisal will be confirmed in the next fortnight.

“It is imperative a rail link is one of those final options – Levenmouth desperately needs this investment to improve the life chances of the next generation.”

The MSP concluded: “A rail link for Leven will be transformational.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell added: “I found this an encouraging meeting with Michael Matheson MSP.

“I was delighted to hear him give an assurance that the decision making process is proceeding to the final stages.”