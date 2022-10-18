Travel chaos as signal fault leaves Edinburgh ScotRail trains stuck in depot

ScotRail have stated on their site that disruption is likely to last until midday – with a statement on their social media account reading “We have a signal fault at Haymarket Depot meaning we’re currently unable to get any trains out of this depot at present. Our services will be limited from Edinburgh until staff have rectified the fault. Please check your journey on the ScotRail app or website.”

"Services are still able to travel via Haymarket station but some services out of Edinburgh Waverley are affected.”

The signalling fault is causing major disruption on the Edinburgh to Glasgow line, as well as services to Fife, Dunblane, and further north to Aberdeen and Inverness – with ScotRail confirming that Network Rail engineers are working to try and resolve the issue.

Commuters will be able to use their train tickets on local buses with Stagecoach ticket acceptance in place around Fife.