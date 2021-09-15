Tree cutting to improve safety at Fife train station

Network Rail will carry out out the work around Dalgety Bay station from September 27 until December.

The work will help to reduce leaf fall onto the line and boost safety by improving breaking conditions for trains calling at the station.

Leaves on the line can break down into a slippery surface that can cause train wheels to lose grip – making it harder for them to stop quickly.

Dalgety Bay station

This can cause trains to overshoot signals or platforms and affect signalling systems – making it harder to track where trains are on the network.

Running for around one kilometre on third-party land, the tree cutting will extend from Clockluine Road, west of Dalgety Bay station), to just short of Vantage Road on the east.

It’s part of a project that will see native trees and shrubs planted and maintained for five years to manage the regrowth of woodland, improve biodiversity and to offset the impact of the work on the local area.

Ecologists have also conducted surveys for breeding birds and other protected species as well as identifying a number of trees, including a proportion of the high leaf fall species, to be retained for biodiversity reasons, such as trees with bat roost potential.

A number of bat and bird boxes will also be installed to enhance the already present natural features.

Once the felling is complete, Network Rail will replant the areas with native trees and shrubs.

