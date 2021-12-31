Two people taken to hospital as early morning crash closes Kirkcaldy road
Two people have been taken to hospital following an early morning car crash in Kirkcaldy.
It happened in the town’s St Clair Street around 5:45 am, and involved one vehicle.
The incident, which happened at the roundabout opposite the Ravens Craig flats, closed the road while emergency service attended.
Pictures posted on Fife Jammers showed the scene blocked off.
Read More
Police confirmed that a man and woman were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.45am on Friday, 31 December, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car at a roundabout on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.
"Emergency services attended.
"A man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.”
"Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed."