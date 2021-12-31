Two people taken to hospital as early morning crash closes Kirkcaldy road

Two people have been taken to hospital following an early morning car crash in Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:42 am

It happened in the town’s St Clair Street around 5:45 am, and involved one vehicle.

The incident, which happened at the roundabout opposite the Ravens Craig flats, closed the road while emergency service attended.

Pictures posted on Fife Jammers showed the scene blocked off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene of the crash in St Clair Street (Pic: Fife Jammers)

Read More

Read More
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a Kirkcaldy ...

Police confirmed that a man and woman were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.45am on Friday, 31 December, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car at a roundabout on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

"Emergency services attended.

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

"Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

KirkcaldyPoliceEmergency servicesPolice ScotlandCoronavirus