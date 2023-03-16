UK’s newest fully-electric city bus network launches in Fife
Stagecoach unveiled ten new zero-emission buses and one double deck vehicle which are now operating on all Dunfermline city centre routes.
They form part of a £14.091M investment in public transport in east Scotland.
The vehicles can operate from morning to evening on a single daily charge, and feature USB charging points at each seat, interior LED lights and contactless payment facilities. With no engine noise or vibration, passengers can look forward to a relaxing experience.
Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “The launch of our fully-electric city bus network in Dunfermline is a proud moment for us. These fantastic new vehicles are further proof of our commitment to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035, and ensure cleaner air for our city.”
Stagecoach is on target for a zero emission UK bus fleet by 2035, and has introduced new electric buses across many parts of the country, including one of Europe’s biggest investment in e-buses in Manchester. A further 159 new electric buses will be introduced in 2023, including those in Dunfermline, bringing the total to 343.
The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2045.
Transport has a critical role to play in the economy reaching net zero, as rising car use has resulted in a rise in carbon emissions from the sector
The launch in Dunfermline was attended by Fife Provost, Councillor Jim Leishman