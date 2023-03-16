They form part of a £14.091M investment in public transport in east Scotland.

The vehicles can operate from morning to evening on a single daily charge, and feature USB charging points at each seat, interior LED lights and contactless payment facilities. With no engine noise or vibration, passengers can look forward to a relaxing experience.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “The launch of our fully-electric city bus network in Dunfermline is a proud moment for us. These fantastic new vehicles are further proof of our commitment to operating a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035, and ensure cleaner air for our city.”

From l;eft: Douglas Robertson, Stagecoach East Scotland Managing Director, Marie Connell, National Account Manager at Alexander Dennis, Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, Stagecoach Dunfermline Assistant Operations Manager, Iain Stewart

Stagecoach is on target for a zero emission UK bus fleet by 2035, and has introduced new electric buses across many parts of the country, including one of Europe’s biggest investment in e-buses in Manchester. A further 159 new electric buses will be introduced in 2023, including those in Dunfermline, bringing the total to 343.

The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2045.

Transport has a critical role to play in the economy reaching net zero, as rising car use has resulted in a rise in carbon emissions from the sector