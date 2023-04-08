The bus company has withdrawn services to Kirkland Walk and Den Walk "until further notice” because of the damage sustained by the vehicles.

It comes just a week after Stagecoach stopped services to two key streets in Kirkcaldy because of major potholes in the roads.

The services to Methil were put on hold on Friday.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “To ensure the safety of our passengers and drivers, we have temporarily withdrawn our services from Den Walk. This follows incidents of vandalism which have resulted in damage to our vehicles.

“We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of behaviour, which not only causes disruption for our customers, but is also potentially dangerous.”

