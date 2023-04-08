News you can trust since 1871
Vandal attacks on buses lead to services scrapped on two streets in Fife town

Stagecoach has pulled its buses from two streets in Methil because of vandal attacks.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 21:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 21:08 BST

The bus company has withdrawn services to Kirkland Walk and Den Walk "until further notice” because of the damage sustained by the vehicles.

It comes just a week after Stagecoach stopped services to two key streets in Kirkcaldy because of major potholes in the roads.

The services to Methil were put on hold on Friday.

The services have been withdrawn until further noticeThe services have been withdrawn until further notice
A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “To ensure the safety of our passengers and drivers, we have temporarily withdrawn our services from Den Walk. This follows incidents of vandalism which have resulted in damage to our vehicles.

“We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of behaviour, which not only causes disruption for our customers, but is also potentially dangerous.”

The spokesman added: “We will be assisting the police with their investigation.”

