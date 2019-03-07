Video: Call to cut Fife ScotRail fares 'by at least 30%'

Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird is calling on ScotRail tocut Fife fares by at least 30 per cent after the firm's chief executive admitted the service isn't good enough.

Ms Laird wants Scottish Transport Minister to use his power and intervene to reduce rail prices for Fife passengers by “a minimum of 30 per cent”.

ScotRail has admitted they are letting Fifers down.

The letter to Michael Matheson MSP comes after ScotRail boss Alex Hynes told a packed audience in Kirkcaldy Town House last week that services would improve by December this year.

Ms Laird said: “Mr Hynes repeatedly apologised for the state of Fife’s rail services and admitted they were among the worst in Scotland.

“However, the air was sucked out of the room when he revealed peak time trains won’t run with six carriages until Hitachi delivers new trains near the end of the year.

“Passengers are being packed like cattle into overcrowded carriages, having to pay late child care fees and in some extreme cases even losing their jobs thanks to delayed or cancelled trains.

“Commuters can’t stomach another year of paying full price for appalling service and I don’t blame them.”

Ms Laird, who organised the public meeting, has also set up a petition.

In her letter to Michael Matheson, she wrote: “At the public meeting Alex Hynes was left in no doubt this is what Fife commuters expect.

“Complicated discount schemes are not going to cut it. Complicated claim back schemes are not going to cut it. The only thing that is going to cut it for Fifers is a fare cut.

“As the purse holder and final arbiter in this matter I believe it is your responsibility to address this issue.

“Given the truly appalling service on Fife lines this is the only option as Fife commuters continue to bear the brunt of poor ScotRail service through 2019.”

• Click here to sign the petition

