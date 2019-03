Steam fans were in for a treat this morning as a vintage locomotive powered through Fife.

The Tornado left Edinburgh this morning, before passing through Kirkcaldy at around 10.59am on its way to Aberdeen.

The Tornado passed through Kirkcaldy this morning.

The train will also pass through Kirkcaldy on the way back this evening at around 9.08pm.

It will return on Thursday, August 1, Thursday August 8, Saturday August 31, and Saturday, September 7.