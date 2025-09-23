Views sought on proposed changes to Stagecoach bus services across Fife

Bus users are invited to share their views on proposed service changes set to be introduced by Stagecoach East Scotland in late November.

Draft timetables and details of the proposed changes are now available to view on the Stagecoach website, alongside a feedback form.

The firm says the proposals aim to improve punctuality and reliability across the network, reflecting data on roadworks, reduced speed limits, the pavement parking ban and feedback from both customers and drivers.

They say analysis of passenger demand has also shaped the plans, with some services seeing adjusted frequencies and others gaining new journeys and connections to better reflect local travel plans.

Stagecoach are asking customers for their views on proposed service changes. (Pic: contributed)

A number of changes have been proposed for services across Fife, among them are plans to launch a new hourly express service to Edinburgh, commencing at Duloch Tesco and calling at both Halbeath and Ferrytoll park and rides.

There’s also a proposal to partially replace the X54 service with additional X59 journeys (Glenrothes-Edinburgh) and a new service 40 (Glenrothes-Dundee).

Under the proposals the 36 between Auchtermuchty and Newburgh would be reinstated on a Sunday.

David Frenz, Interim Managing Director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We know how important reliable services are for our customers and these proposals are designed to address the real-world challenges we face in delivering punctual journeys every day.

“By listening to feedback, using travel data and continuing to invest in greener vehicles, we’re working to provide a network that better meets local needs.

“We encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and let us know their views before any final decisions are made.”

Customers can review the draft timetables and provide feedback via the Stagecoach website until September 30, 2025.