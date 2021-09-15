Visitors to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, advised of temporary road closure
There will be a temporary road closure in the grounds of Victoria Hospital from next week to enable water drainage works to be carried out on the site.
The works are part of the programme to build the new Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre, will see the road leading from the traffic light junction on Hayfield Road to Accident and Emergency closed from Monday, September 20 until Sunday October 3.
It will remain open to emergency vehicles and pharmacy deliveries.
All other vehicles, including buses, will enter and exit via Lauder Road on the southern side of the site. Access to car parks K and L, along with the South Laboratories can also be accessed via Lauder Road.
