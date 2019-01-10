Visitors warned of new parking restrictions at Kirkcaldy health centre

A change to parking restrictions which stops motorists from waiting at Whyteman’s Brae Health Centre in Kirkcaldy, have been approved by councillors.

Following discussions with NHS Fife and the Taxi Associaltion, Fife Council, which enforces parking restrictions in the area, will reduce the taxi rank to just the south side of the cul-de-sac outside the health centre.

Double yellow lines and ‘No Waiting At Any Time’ signs will now be introduced at the north side of the cul-de-sac in a bid to keep the area from being blocked off by motorists.

Phil Clarke, Fife Council’s lead consultant, Traffic Management (South Fife), said: “The changes will finally allow the no waiting restrictions to be enforceable.

“Until now it has not been enforceable and motorists have been parking in all parts of the cul-de-sac creating problems for taxis not being able to park in designated sports and ambulances accessing the health centre.”