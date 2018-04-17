Volunteers wanted for community speed watch scheme in north east Fife

Police in north east Fife are urging locals to get involved in a local initiative and help tackle the issue of speeding around the area.

The Community Speedwatch scheme will be restarting later this year, helping take on one of the biggest concerns for communities in the Kingdom.

Ahead of its return, a Community Speedwatch Awareness Event is to be held at Cupar Police Station on Thursday, April 26, between noon and 4pm.

The event will give officers the chance to provide more information on the initiative to potential volunteers and discuss the issues around speeding in our villages and towns across the region.

Police ask that any potential volunteers, who can attend on this date, to bring along photo ID and proof of address.

This will allow them to fill out vetting forms and reduce waiting times to have volunteers trained in the use of the speeding equipment and to make them aware of the processes involved in becoming a volunteer.

The scheme is simple to operate with fully trained community volunteers carrying out roadside checks by utilising specialist equipment, with the aim of improving road safety and detecting dangerous driving.

Drivers, who are found to be exceeding the speed limit, will be sent a letter and advised of their speed.