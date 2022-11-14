Warning to motorists as Fife station car park set to close
Motorists have been warned not to leave their cars parked at Aberdour Station this weekend as maintenance work is set to get underway.
Fife Council has said the car park will close at 4:00pm on Saturday - and vehicles left after then will be stuck until work is completed.
The essential maintenance is expected to continue across the weekend, with the car park scheduled to re-open on Monday, November 21.
A council spokesman added: “While the car park is closed there is very limited parking nearby so, please plan ahead and where possible, consider using the bus or walking to get to/from the station.
"Please be aware that any vehicles left in the car park will be unable to leave until the work is finished.”