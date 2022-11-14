Fife Council has said the car park will close at 4:00pm on Saturday - and vehicles left after then will be stuck until work is completed.

The essential maintenance is expected to continue across the weekend, with the car park scheduled to re-open on Monday, November 21.

A council spokesman added: “While the car park is closed there is very limited parking nearby so, please plan ahead and where possible, consider using the bus or walking to get to/from the station.

Work is set to start at the car park at Aberdour Station