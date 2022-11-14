News you can trust since 1871



Warning to motorists as Fife station car park set to close

Motorists have been warned not to leave their cars parked at Aberdour Station this weekend as maintenance work is set to get underway.

By Allan Crow
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 5:21pm

Fife Council has said the car park will close at 4:00pm on Saturday - and vehicles left after then will be stuck until work is completed.

The essential maintenance is expected to continue across the weekend, with the car park scheduled to re-open on Monday, November 21.

A council spokesman added: “While the car park is closed there is very limited parking nearby so, please plan ahead and where possible, consider using the bus or walking to get to/from the station.

Work is set to start at the car park at Aberdour Station

"Please be aware that any vehicles left in the car park will be unable to leave until the work is finished.”

