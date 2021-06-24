The Flying Scotsman made its way through Prestonpans at 7.50pm on Thursday evening (Photo: Ross Clark).

Flying Scotsman made the traditional journey it was named after from London to Edinburgh on Thursday, June 24.

A train driver managed to capture the early 20th century locomotive in action as it made its way through Prestonpans at 7.50pm on Thursday evening.

The train can be seen and heard as it comes down the tracks with steam billowing through the East Lothian station on a wet night.

Train driver Ross Clark said: "To still see a magnificent piece of engineering from 1923 still doing what it does best nearly a century later in 2021 is a true testament to the many people involved in keeping her fit for the mainline for so long, and it is always nice to so many people take the time to come out (even on a dreich night) to gaze in wonder at a living, breathing piece of railway history."

Flying Scotsman will spend two full days in Edinburgh where people will enjoy a steam-hauled journey over the Forth Bridge in 1960s open carriages with large picture windows.

Those wanting to view the train should not trespass onto the railway or stand near platform edges while Flying Scotsman is out and about on Scotland’s rails this weekend.

Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works.

It was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions – notably from London to Edinburgh.

