Week of action to boost Leven rail campaign

The Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) has organised a week of action, starting on Friday, to highlight the need for political action to bring about the reinstatement of the line.

It will begin on Friday when consultants PBA hold a workshop to establish the level of support for the rail link and to gather evidence of its benefits. This information will then be passed on to Transport Scotland.

On Monday, the group will mark the Year of Young People by holding a Walk the Line event, with pupils from local primary schools, Levenmouth Academy, and Fife College walking various distances along the disused line.

The next day, LMRC will be taking part in a Transport Scotland session to find out about new sources of funding which might be available for rail projects.

The week of action culminates with the second Levenmouth Rail Conference on April 25. Up to 80 transport experts, MSPs, councillors, and members of the community will hear from a range of speakers covering the business, tourism, employment and environmental benefits of reinstating the line.

More information can be found at www.lmrc-action.org.uk.