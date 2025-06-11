Parking fines in Fife are set for a major increase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From July 1, motorists hit with a ticket will have to pay £100 - £40 more than the current charge. If they pay up within 14 days, the fine will be cut to £50.

The changes follow revised guidance from Transport Scotland and brings Fife into line with other councils across Scotland who also operate Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists can get a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) - the dreaded yellow ticket stuck to your windscreen - when they break parking regulations. These can include parking on double yellow lines, within School Keep Clear areas, loading bays or in disabled bays.

Parking fines are set to shoot up in Fife (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “The majority of residents and visitors in Fife follow parking regulations, so most people won’t be affected by this increase.

“By making this change, it brings Fife Council into line with other Scottish Councils.”

In 2024, it was revealed that Kirkcaldy High Street generates twice as many parking tickets than any other street in Fife - and the region’s top 15 hot spots feature no fewer than five town centre locations.

The new charges affect all council car parks and on-street parking.