Work is underway in St. Andrews to reduce the speed limit to 20mph within the town boundaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It forms part of a new Fife Council initiative. and, over the coming weeks, new signage will be put in place to make drivers aware of the changes to the speed limit, and to encourage them to drive appropriately.

The introduction of the 20mph limit comes as a result of requests from local councillors in line with Scottish Government plans to reduce speed limits on all appropriate urban roads by the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the implementation guide, in 2023, 65% of all pedestrian casualties, 61% of all pedal cyclist casualties, 31% of all motorcyclist casualties and 30% of car casualties occurred on roads with a speed limit of 30mph.

The lower limit will be across the town boundaries (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Jonny Tepp, convenor, North East Fife Area Committee, said: “The introduction of the 20mph speed limit in St. Andrews is an important step in improving road safety for residents of North East Fife. Reducing the limit within the town boundaries ensures that drivers have more time to respond to unexpected events and significantly reduces the risk of fatal accidents.

“The new Scottish Government initiative will help to promote safer driving in and around the town of St. Andrews, as well as drastically improving road safety for all residents and vulnerable road users.

"We know that changes like these can be difficult to adjust to, and take time to settle in, so we thank the community for their co-operation, and we will continue to monitor the changes to the speed limit as they are rolled out across St. Andrews."

The lower 20mph speed limits have also been proposed for roads in Cupar, Kingsbarns, and Newburgh, after residents raised concerns regarding road safety.