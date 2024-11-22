Winter alert: Fife gritters deployed for first time as temperatures drop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Council is gearing up for winter to keep the region moving.

Services have been busy planning ahead and the local authority said it is committed to keeping the Kingdom moving despite the dropping temperatures which saw gritters operate for the first time on all primary routes on November 11.

Councillor Altany Craik, roads and transportation spokesperson, said: “We have been planning ahead for winter since the summer months to ensure that everything is in place and our gritting teams are ready to keep Fife moving through the winter months.

“Our winter fleet includes 27 vehicles ready to treat Fife’s roads and a further 51 vehicles which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors capable of clearing and salting footpaths. This year we have taken a delivery of 5,000 tonnes of salt, bringing our current stock level to 23,000 tonnes and we will add a further 3,000 tonnes during the winter period.” He added: “We can deploy additional personnel from other parts of the council to work on the road network when weather is extremely bad and we also have arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment. By taking these steps, we aim to keep Fife’s roads safe during the winter.

Gritters were deployed for the first time this year as temperatures dropped across Fife (Pic: Fife Council)

“As always during severe weather, key staff will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our road network open. Of course, it’s also important for Fifers to make sure they know where to find the information they need ahead of any severe weather.”

Follow the council on its special media platforms or www.fife.gov.uk/winter where there is a range of information on how to prepare whether at home, in the car and in your community.