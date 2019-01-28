Woman ,73, dies and two others seriously injured in Fife multi-vehicle crash

A pensioner has been killed and two others are in a serious condition following a three-car crash in Fife.

The two women, aged 73 and 70 had to be airlifted to hospital following the accident on the A911 Glenrothes to Windygates road, at West Mill Road known locally as Blue Bridge.

A grey Peugeot and blue Vauxhall travelling west were involved in a collision with a black Honda travelling east.

The 73-year-old driver of a Peugeot was flown to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary but she passed away the following day.

The 70-year-old woman was flown to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital suffering from what was described as serious and potentially life threatening injuries,

Police also confirmed that another 73-year-old woman was also taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.15pm following reports of a multi vehicle accident. police closed the road in both directions for over six hours to allow for to two air ambulances and paramedics to attend the injured.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of the collision a lady has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 at the time of the collision on Saturday afternoon and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.”

And Segeant Pearce has appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

he added: “Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1958 of January 26.