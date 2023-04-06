News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
5 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
8 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday

Work starts on huge potholes which saw Stagecoach pull buses from Kirkcaldy road

Work has started to repair huge potholes in a busy Kirkcaldy road which led Stagecoach to pulling its buses from the street.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

The bus company suspended no fewer than 12 services to Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue until further notice because of “poor road conditions.”

Services affected included the 7, 7A, 33, 33A, 34A, 37, 37A, 39, 39A, 39B, 41 and 46. They will divert via Lauder Road, Dunnikier Road, Hayfield Road and Hendry Road heading for Kirkcaldy Bus Station, and the same route will be in reverse for Victoria Hospital onward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The streets link Dunnikier Road and Hendry Road, and are busy routes for residents, vans and public transport, but there are several major potholes, with the worst closest to the traffic lights opposite the Co-Op on Lauder Road.

Most Popular

The surface is so poor drivers are having to slow to a near stop to navigate through the multiple potholes which are now highlighted with traffic cones.There are also several other potholes on both streets.

Sara Wilson, Fife Council's roads maintenance lead consultant said: "We're carrying out repairs to Wilson Avenue and Lauder Road this week which should allow buses to return to their usual route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Substantial repairs were carried out in the area in 2018 costing £292,000. Unfortunately, the effects of a nearby watercourse and existing road construction issues have likely caused those works to fail. We will be investigating how we can put a more permanent repair in place but this could take some time.”

The potholes have resulted in buses being pulled from two busy routes in KirkcaldyThe potholes have resulted in buses being pulled from two busy routes in Kirkcaldy
The potholes have resulted in buses being pulled from two busy routes in Kirkcaldy
KirkcaldyStagecoachFife Council