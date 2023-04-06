The bus company suspended no fewer than 12 services to Wilson Avenue and Adamson Avenue until further notice because of “poor road conditions.”

Services affected included the 7, 7A, 33, 33A, 34A, 37, 37A, 39, 39A, 39B, 41 and 46. They will divert via Lauder Road, Dunnikier Road, Hayfield Road and Hendry Road heading for Kirkcaldy Bus Station, and the same route will be in reverse for Victoria Hospital onward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The streets link Dunnikier Road and Hendry Road, and are busy routes for residents, vans and public transport, but there are several major potholes, with the worst closest to the traffic lights opposite the Co-Op on Lauder Road.

The surface is so poor drivers are having to slow to a near stop to navigate through the multiple potholes which are now highlighted with traffic cones.There are also several other potholes on both streets.

Sara Wilson, Fife Council's roads maintenance lead consultant said: "We're carrying out repairs to Wilson Avenue and Lauder Road this week which should allow buses to return to their usual route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Substantial repairs were carried out in the area in 2018 costing £292,000. Unfortunately, the effects of a nearby watercourse and existing road construction issues have likely caused those works to fail. We will be investigating how we can put a more permanent repair in place but this could take some time.”