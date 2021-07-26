Work starts on removing old Levenmouth rail line

The disused line is being removed.

Following on from last month’s confirmation that the line will be double tracked and electrified, and announcement of the station locations when Transport Minister Graeme Dey visited Leven, the removal of the old disused tracks is another clear signal that project is gathering momentum.

Work is now underway on the route between Thornton Junction and Leven and will be ongoing until the end of August, though not continuously at any one location.

Removing the redundant and life expired railway equipment is an important step forward for the project and is the most significant work to date. Removing the disused track and excavating the old ballast will also help create a clear area for when the construction of the new lines will begin early in 2022.

The redundant equipment has been itemised and offered to a range of heritage railways. It is hoped all of the assets removed will be recycled and re-used within a railway environment. Some of it will be repurposed for use on the construction of the new line.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail project manager for the Levenmouth Rail link, said: “This is the most significant phase of preparatory work so far on the project and we are literally clearing the way for the start of construction early next year.

“While clearing the old track breaks a link with the past, its important that we can re-use and recycle the redundant assets for use on heritage railways and some can be repurposed for the new line.

“We are doing what we can to minimise any disruption from this work and so we can continue to enable people to enjoy using the railway corridor for leisure purposes. We will have measures in place to manage the work safely but we do ask that everyone exercise caution while we carry out this work.”