Work starts on St Andrews access road

Work has started on the access road which will link the A91 to the St Andrews West site, marking the first step in the development of the proposed Madras.

The development is seen as an “essential” step, as the road will be used by construction traffic.

The start of work has been welcomed by Councillor Brian Thomson, who said it was a “bit of a concern” that planning permission for the new Madras still had not been granted.

Cllr Thomson said: “It would appear that council officers are still of the view that the planning application for the St Andrews West masterplan has to be determined in advance of the planning application for the school.

“However, it’s encouraging that officers are still of the view that the delivery of a new school is achievable within the 2020/21 academic year, which – given that it will take around two years to construct the school – would seem to suggest that the determination of the planning applications can’t be too far away.”

The councillor added: “Constructing a new school within that timescale would be excellent but, if it’s not, I would certainly hope that a new school could be delivered by August 2021.”