Work starts to replace 80-metre section of Kincardine Bridge

Temporary piles will be driven into the ground close to the south end of the bridge over a period of approximately one month to allow the construction of a temporary bridge to let traffic continued use of the bridge during the replacement of its southern piled viaduct.

Works will take place between 8:00am and 7:00pm, Monday to Friday when the footway on the west side of the bridge will be closed to the public. Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted via the east footway. The A985 over the Kincardine Bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions.

The bridge is made up of multiple connected spans, including a piled viaduct at the southern end, which has been assessed by civil engineers as substandard. Contractor Balfour Beatty is tasked with demolishing the southern piled viaduct and replacing it with a completely new reinforced concrete structure.

Kincardine Bridge (Pic: Gary Hutchison)

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

“Balfour Beatty have now completed preparatory works and are ready to begin driving piles to construct the temporary bridge that will allow traffic to continue using the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement works.