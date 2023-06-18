Work on the automated barrier system at both ends of the Queensferry Crossing will start on Monday.

The four-month construction programme by Bear Scotland will allow traffic to be diverted onto the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed. Currently, if the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed, M90 traffic is diverted via Kincardine Bridge on the A985.

The new automated barriers are expected to dramatically reduce the time it takes to implement a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, removing the need for most of the manual work. Manufactured by SPIE in The Netherlands, they will be the first of their kind in the UK.

Work is scheduled to get underway on Monday. It involves reconstruction of the central reserve and verges where the emergency links to the Forth Road Bridge connect to the M90 on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing. This will provide a new concrete foundation for the barrier system and a new running surface for vehicles, followed by the installation of the barrier system itself.

Works on the verge will be completed during the day with a hard shoulder closure. Works in the central reserve will take place at night. During the daytime there will be two lanes running in each direction at all times.

The hard shoulders on both carriageways of the M90 will be closed 24 hours a day from June 19 to August 3 between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing north of the bridge, and between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction south of the bridge.

Lane three of the M90 southbound carriageway between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction will be closed 24 hours a day from August 3 to September 15. Lane two on both carriageways of the M90 north of the bridge between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing will be closed between 8pm and 6am from August 4 to September 15.

Chris Tracey, of Bear Scotland, said: “This new automated barrier scheme will improve the resilience of the trunk road network and minimise disruption.”