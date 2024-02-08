Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Levenmouth Connectivity Project aims to connect communities across the area by creating a safe and attractive walking, wheeling, and cycling network which will be accessible to all.

Millions of pounds of investment have been secured via the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and Places for Everyone - an active travel infrastructure programme backed by Transport Scotland and administered by Sustrans - to develop the infrastructure required, and feedback from local people over the last few years has helped shape detailed designs.

Work on phase one is due to start on site later this month, initially focusing on links to the new railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge. Passenger services on the new Levenmouth Rail Link are set to begin in early summer, so the provision of key active travel links in and around the stations will be critical to help improve access and maximise the economic, social, and environmental benefits that the new rail link brings.

How Station Road in Leven could look once work is complete (Pic: Submitted)

It will also see upgrades to the core path and existing cycleway from Mountfleurie Industrial Estate to Lawrence Drive. Further work is also planned for Methilhaven Road as part of the first phase.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: “By creating a network of cycle routes and associated footways that will connect communities across Levenmouth, we’re maximising the opportunity for active travel to be the first choice for everyday journeys.

“The environmental and health benefits, both physically and mentally, of providing safe, accessible ways for people to walk, wheel or cycle are significant, and encouraging more people to consider leaving the car behind for their journey is the right thing to do. Our streets are used by everyone and therefore should be designed with everyone in mind, so I’m really looking forward to seeing Levenmouth’s active travel network come to fruition.”

Around Leven station, upgrades to the Bawbee Bridge and the Promenade will improve access between Leven Railway Station, Leven Bus Station, Leven Town Centre, and the Promenade itself. There will be dedicated space for cyclists away from the carriageway, as well as widening of pedestrian footways. At Cameron Bridge, a range of improvements are planned in and around Station Road in Windygates to improve links to the new railway station being built.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth area committee, commented: “Not only will this improve connectivity between all of our communities, but it will also give communities better access to the River Leven and will support the reopening of the Levenmouth Rail Link. The benefits extend beyond pedestrians and cyclists, and the plans aim to make life easier for users of mobility scooters, wheelchairs, pushchairs and prams which can only be a good thing.”