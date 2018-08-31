Wormit to Dundee bus trial to stay after successful pilot

Lib Dem Councillors Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett have been following the new Moffat & Williamson 77B service closely since its introduction on a trial basis.

They were delighted to receive assurance this week that Moffat & Williamson have confirmed the trial was a success and that the service will continue.

Another new Moffat & Williamson bus service has recently been introduced - the number 69 serving Cupar, Daisie, Balmullo, St Michaels, Rathillet, Kilmany, Gauldry, Wormit, Newport and Tayport.

Initially the 77B service was introduced for a six month trial period following the withdrawal of the day-time service by Stagecoach.

The two councillors led a local campaign to save the bus service which provided a vital lifeline to a local population which includes a number of elderly residents.

Following Stagecoach’s withdrawal in July a public meeting of the community council in Newport was attended by more than 100 people and a petition organised and run by the Liberal Democrats gathered several hundred signatures.

Moffat & Williamson Ltd then stepped in to save the community service after receiving a request from the councillors.

Cllr Jonny Tepp said: “After our campaigning this is welcome news, and will be a relief for those who live on the steep Braes in Newport and Wormit and who rely on these important transport links to get to healthcare appointments in Newport or for the amenities of Dundee.

“The strength of feeling in the community was evident from the support for the petition and the fact that more than one hundred people came along to the public meeting to air their views. A significant number of elderly residents rely on the 77B bus link and I’m particularly pleased for them we’ve been able to maintain the service.

“Cllr Brett and I are also glad that Moffat & Williamson have introduced the new 69 service which filled a public transport gap in the area.

“I’ve already received positive feedback from local residents about this route and I’m sure as word spreads more residents will be glad to make use of it.”