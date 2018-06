Police have closed a road in Kirkcaldy after a large part of a tree collapsed in the town centre.

The incident happened just before 4pm, with one lane of Wemyssfield blocked off.

Police have sealed off one side of the road, cutting off access to the town house from the junction.

Police confirmed they are in attendance after member of the public called shortly before 4pm.

More to follow

