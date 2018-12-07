Trial for pedestrian access at Cupar Recycling Centre

A month-long trial at Cupar Recycling Centre could allow pedestrians to retain access to the site in the future.

Walk-in access to recycling centres across Fife is to be restricted over concerns for safety and illegal use by commercial operators.

That is due to come into force in January.

But, from next week, pedestrians will be able to access the Cupar site by booking slots to come onto the site and dispose of their recycling.

They will be able to access the site through the in gate at noon, when it is closed to allow traffic to leave the site before the lunch closure at 12.15pm. Therefore pedestrians and traffic will not interact at the gate.

The trial will run for one month to resolve any issues and could be spread to other sites if required.

Local councillors had called for Fife Council to rescind the ban.

Among them was Cllr Margaret Kennedy, who had called for a more balanced approach to the matter.

She welcomed the news of the trial, but still has concerns.

“I welcome the fact that officers are continuing to listen to the concerns in the community over a lack of pedestrian access to the Cupar site,” she said.

“It is disappointing though to see the rigidity of the access. I will await with interest the reaction of the community as to whether this will serve their needs.

“There is also concern with regards the St Andrews site which should not be forgotten about.”

The Cupar councillor added: “And restricting pedestrian access to specific times will create a significant lack of inclusion.”

Pedestrians will be able to book a visit to visit the Cupar site by contacting wasteS.aware@fife.gov.uk.