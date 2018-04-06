Tributes paid to Charlie Milne

Tributes have been paid to a Cupar stalwart who died this week.

Charles ‘Charlie’ Milne died suddenly while on holiday in Spain, leaving behind wife, Irene, two sons, Christopher and Gareth, and two grandchildren, Iona and Rory.

Charlie, a former solicitor and partner with Baird & Co, was an active member of the Cupar community, involved in various local organisations.

He, along with three friends, set up the not-for-profit Cupar Blues and Beyond Club, and was also a member of Cupar YMCA YWCA, and the chair of the organisation’s Youth Cafe, which he helped set up.

Charlie also got involved in Scottish politics.

He stood for Labour in the 1997 General Election, and again in the first Scottish Parliament election in 1999.

Following the elections, he joined Cupar Community Council.

Charlie’s son, Christopher, said the local community was important to his dad.

“He was passionate about making the area better, especially for young people,” he said.

“Making sure the community gave young people opportunities was something he was incredibly passionate about.”

Born on July 23, 1954, Charlie grew up in Dundee, before coming to Fife in the late 70s/early 80s.

He moved to Cupar in 1987.

Charlie retired from law in 2007, going on to work part time with the Parole Board for Scotland, and then served as a director at Kingdom Housing Association.

Norma Graham, general secretary at Cupar YMCA YWCA, paid tribute to him.

“Charlie was so keen to see our local teenagers growing, developing, and simply having fun and enjoyment at the Youth Cafe facility and beyond. Whether it was music workshops, organising gigs, outdoor learning, informal drop ins or travelling on international visits, Charlie fully supported this work with young people in broadening their life experiences and helping build their aspirations for the future. We are so saddened by his passing, but the Youth Cafe is a real legacy and a testament to his continuous drive for positive opportunities and new experiences for young people in Cupar.”