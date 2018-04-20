Tributes paid to Fife photographer who died in diving accident

Tributes have been paid to a talented underwater photographer from Milnathort who died following a tragic diving accident off the west coast of Scotland.

Gavin Anderson (53) had been diving when he got into trouble and was pulled from the water unconscious in the Firth of Clyde around midday last Wednesday near Gourock.

A crew from the Argyll Ferries vessel Ali Cat diverted itself from a sailing between Dunoon to Gourock to assist in the rescue operation.

Helensburgh lifeboat service joined and a helicopter was scrambled from Prestwick after receiving emergency calls. A paramedic was lowered to the ferry from the aircraft and desperately tried to resuscitate him while the boat was brought ashore.

Gavin was then rushed to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock but sadly passed away.

He leaves behind wife Jenny, son Josh and stepsons Arthur and Tom.

Tributes have poured in for the award winning photo-journalist and underwater photographer, who had been scuba-diving for over 30 years.

Mark Evans, who runs Scuba Diver magazine, said: “Myself and the entire team at Scuba Diver extend our deepest condolences to wife Jenny Anderson and his entire family at this difficult time. He will be sorely missed.”

Jordan-based Aqaba Tourism posted: “Throughout our lives we make many new friends and there are some who become very dear to our hearts, unfortunately also comes a time when we must say goodbye to them because they have departed this life. The death of our friend Gavin Anderson leaves us with a taste of sorrow.”

In 1999, Gavin set up a photo studio in Milnathort and went on to photograph hundreds of weddings. His first dive book was published in 2001.

More recently Gavin had been working on underwater modelling shoots in the UK and in April 2012 he was commissioned to shoot underwater artwork in the Turks and Caicos Islands for a new luxury development.

In the last few years, he had rediscovered a love for the sport of diving and was interested in technical disciplines, as well as focusing on underwater photography and writing.

Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of an unconscious diver who had been rescued from the water. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he died shortly after. Enquiries are continuing.”