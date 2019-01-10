Tributes paid to “inspirational” former Madras College teacher ‘Mr G’

Tributes have been paid to ‘inspiration’ Donald Grewar, following his death earlier this week.

Donald – affectionately known as ‘Mr G’ – died on Sunday evening. He is survived by wife, Mindy, and children Mairi and Calum.

The former Madras College teacher had been battling MND for five years, and, following his diagnosis, had helped raise awareness of the disease and funds to help in the fight against it.

Hundreds of people have taken part in the Mr G’s MND 5km Fun Run, raising thousands of pounds in the process.

Helping him organise these events was former pupil Brynja Duthie, who described Donald as an “extraordinary person”.

“I developed a close relationship with him when I was fundraising for Movember in my first year at Madras College,” she said.

“During breaks and lunchtimes he would take me between the two school buildings, helping me fundraise in both. This is only one example of his generosity.

“He genuinely cared. Our friendship developed even further during the fun run and I was never more delighted when over 1000 people turned up to show their support to him. I know it meant the world.

“His strength and determination was inspiring right to the end. Although suffering he was determined to raise awareness as well as money for MND. I hope his legacy will inspire others and live on in not only his pupils but also everyone else who he inspired. I am extremely grateful to have known such a special person. I will miss him.”

Donald, born in Hamilton in 1962, joined the staff of Madras College in 2008. He retired due to ill health in 2017.

Madras College rector David McClure described Donald as an “inspirational” maths teacher and an “excellent colleague who believed passionately in education”.

“He was a kind, caring, thoughtful and passionate man who never had an agenda, he was a truly genuine gentleman who could make a connection with everyone,” added Mr McClure.

“Throughout his career at Madras and throughout his illness, Donald always remained a very positive and heart-warming individual, who got the most out of everything he did, he was much more than an inspirational teacher, he was an inspirational human being who will be sorely missed by colleagues, pupils, family and friends.”

MP Stephen Gethins described working alongside Donald, raising awareness of MND, as a “privilege”.

“It was clear through his work just how highly he was thought of by everyone who knew him,” Mr Gethins added.

“Everyone who knew Donald will be feeling a gap in their lives just now, mourning a husband, father and friend. We should take some comfort in the resilience and courage that he showed in recent years and the positive legacy that he has left.”