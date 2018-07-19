Tributes paid to motorcyclist ‘Silver Fox’ killed in A93 collision

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Fife motorcyclist killed in a crash in the north of Scotland.

Andrew Murray – known as Andy – died following the one vehicle collision on the A93 between Glenshee and Braemar Friday, July 13.

The 53-year old, known to his biker friends as the Silver Fox, came from Methil.

He worked as an electrician with Fife Council and was active in charity work.

A statement from his family, released through Police Scotland, said: “Andy was a keen motorcyclist who was active in charity work with the local biker community, known to his biker friends as ‘the Silver Fox’.

“He was well liked and will be sorely missed by everyone especially his Mother, sister and brother.‘‘

As well as thanking his friends for their support, they also paid tribute to a doctor who stopped at the scene to give help, and to the emergency services who also attended.