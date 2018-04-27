Tributes pour in for Kirkcaldy firefighter Gary Dall

Tributes have been paid to brave Kirkcaldy firefighter Gary Dall who passed away yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service group manager and father-of-four had been battling an aggressive and life threatening blood cancer.

He was well known locally, not only for his work over 30 years in the fire service, but for his high-profile campaign to promote a drive for more stem cell donors to come forward through the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Alasdair Perry, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy chief officer for the East of Scotland, said: “We were deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our friend and valued colleague Gary Dall.

“Gary has been with the Service since 1988 and was committed to helping the communities we serve.

“Gary was a hugely respected and valued member of the Fire and Rescue Service family and his loss is keenly felt by us all. His dedication, enthusiasm and positive influence on the service and all those he came into contact with will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with Gary’s family at this very sad time.”

Gary was also a member of the Scottish Ju Jitsu Society and started training in Ju Jitsu in the 90s, having already built an impressive level of fitness and strength from a background in weight training.

John McNab, senior coach at the Society, said: “The news that Gary has died will be met with a great sadness by all members of the Scottish Ju Jitsu Society and no doubt much reflection on the good times we all enjoyed in his company, socialising and training.

“He was undoubtedly a fighter in many senses of the word, but more importantly for the club, he was a skilled martial artist who took his training very seriously, was more than happy to share his knowledge with others and never did anything but bring credit to the discipline.”

Mr McNab said Gary progressed through the ranks of the art with a dedication and attention to detail that few could match, gaining Black Belt in March 2001.

He continued: “Gary achieved many more things, travelled extensively to train and coach and was graded by physical demonstration to 4th Dan Black Belt in 2016. No mean achievement given the technical and physical standards expected and the health challenges Gary then faced. True to his nature, Gary didn’t compromise.

“Gary’s flair for administration and marketing also saw him at the centre of the organisation. He had a term as chairman and laterally developed advertising and promotional material for the clubs. He was instrumental in producing the range of training apparel we currently use.

“Like other parts of his life, Gary touched, literally and figuratively, many people during his journey through martial arts. He will not be forgotten.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family at this very sad time.”

Henny Braund, chief executive officer at Anthony Nolan, said: “We were all deeply saddened to hear the news that Gary has died, and our thoughts are with his friends, family and colleagues at this difficult time.

“The people of Fife, and Scotland, have been incredible at rallying in support and signing up as potential stem cell donors, creating a lifesaving legacy in Gary’s name that will give people a second chance of life for many years to come.”