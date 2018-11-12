Tributes to Ethan King after fatal crash near Kirkcaldy

Tributes have been paid to the young man who died in a car crash on Standing Stane Road on Sunday morning.

Ethan King (17) is understood to have been on his way to play football with Glenrothes Athletic on Sunday morning when the car was involved in an accident. Two others have been taken to hospital where they are in a critical condition.

Another man has been arrested and is also in hospital being treated for his injuries.

The football club paid tribute to Ethan on Facebook, saying: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our under 19s player Ethan King, who tragically died in a car accident.

“Ethan has been a member of the team for many years, progressing through from 7-a-side to our under 19s squad, and was a crucial member of the treble winning team in season 2016/17.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Ethan’s family at this difficult time.

“RIP Ethan. Teammates forever.”

Kirkcaldy High School head teacher Derek Allan held a special assembly this morning to inform pupils three of their former schoolmates had been involved in an accident.

It is understood that they left the school at the end of the last term.

KHS released a statement on Twitter, saying: “This is devastating news for us all at Kirkcaldy High. Ethan was a happy, friendly and very popular laddie with a great sense of humour. He had very many friends, who will be heartbroken. Our thoughts are with his family, and with those of Connor and Danny at this time.”

The school made a special quiet space available with counsellors on hand from the Drug and Alcohol Partnership and Clued-up.

Mr Allan said that a smile was never far from Ethan’s lips.

