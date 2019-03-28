Tributes to popular ‘Tammy Troot’ who died at 64

Thomas Cairns, aka “Tammy Troot,” the popular Fife Council electrician then supervisor and trade unionist who helped save his department from closure has died at the age of 64.

Affectionately named after a 1960s cartoon character for his and his friends’ drinking habit, Tam was one of a key team of trade union leaders at Kirkcaldy District Council in the 90s who worked with management and councillors to help save the authority’s property maintenance department from a closure threat by the Secretary of State for underperformance.

He supported the Labour Party all his life and was well respected by management and work colleagues.

Born in Kirkcaldy in 1954, Tam attended Pathhead Primary and Viewforth Secondary before leaving school at 15 to work as a panel beater with a local coachworks. He soon decided it wasn’t for him and joined Kirkcaldy District Council at Denburn Yard as an apprentice electrician.

He continued after local government reorganisation and worked with Fife Council for almost 42 years before a stroke forced him to retire as a supervisor in 2011.

His long service earned him an invitation to a Royal Garden Party with the Queen at Holyrood in 2013.

He was married, but later divorced and has two children, son Rudi and daughter Ashleigh who cared for their father after his stroke.

He lived in Balsusney Road, but spent his last few years with Rudi in his High Street home.

A keen golfer at Thornton Golf Club, Tam also followed Rangers and Manchester United as well as Fife Flyers, supporting Rudi as he made his way up through the junior ranks from the age of eight.

He enjoyed socialising in many of the town’s bars and played darts with Jocky Wilson before he became famous.

As well as his Tammy Troot moniker, he was known as ‘the guy with the big moustache’ and prided himself on his facial hair.

Long-time friend, Cllr Neil Crooks, said: “Tammy was one of life’s characters and was really popular among the council tradesmen and officers.

“He regularly played golf with Lewis Moonie, Kirkcaldy’s former MP, keeping him grounded, and he will be sadly missed.”