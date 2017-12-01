Twinning group welcomes German visitors

A group from Böblingen, the German town which Glenrothes is twinned with, visited Fife this week.

The visitors spent five days in the area, meeting locals and getting the chance to see the best that Fife has to offer.

The group included the recent Oberbürgermeister (lord mayor) of the German town, Alexander Vogelsgangbn and Konrad Horstmann, the former rector of the Albert Einstein Gymnasium.

The visitors were taken to the Glenrothes and District Heritage Centre and to the Michael Woods Sports Centre, as well as on trips to St Andrews, the East Neuk, and Edinburgh.

On their final day in the town, the group met with members of various organisations in the town which have been involved with the twinning since it began 46 years ago.

The link grew from a friendship between Fritz Metzger, rector of the Gymnasium there and Charles Anderson, a teacher at Glenrothes High School.

In 1970 Oberburgermeister Wolfgang Brumme suggested a partnership between the two towns. This was taken up in 1971 by GDC which decided on a form a twin-town link.