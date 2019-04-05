Two arrested after Anstruther incidents

Police say two men have been arrested and charged in connection with dishonesty and road traffic offences.

Officers say the offences occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 2, and two men, aged 35 and 23 had been detained.

Sergeant Matt Spencer of St Andrews Police Station said: “Tackling crimes of dishonesty remain a priority for officers in North East Fife and local communities can be reassured that we will do everything possible to trace those involved.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature. Ensuring that windows and doors are properly secured before leaving your property or at night can help safeguard your home, outbuildings and business premises.

“Community policing teams are happy to provide a range of crime prevention advice to the public.”

