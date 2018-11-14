Two arrested after Kirkcaldy street blocked off

Two men have been arrested after a heavy police presence in Kirkcaldy.

A number of police vehicles raced to Beattie Crescent at around 1.30pm today.

The street was briefly blocked off by officers before being reopened.

Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested in relation to reports of an assault on Lawson Street.

Updates to follow

