Two arrested over housebreakings and motorbike thefts

Two men have been arrested in connection with a spate of housebreakings in Fife and across the Lothians.

Between November 19, 2017 and September 18, 2018, six homes in Cupar and Cardenden were broken into, along with properties in Aberlady, Musselburgh, Broxburn, and Bathgate.

Quantities of motocross motorcycles and biking attire were stolen.

Officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh carried out intelligence-led searches of two addresses in James Lean Avenue and Gibraltar Gardens, Dalkeith, on Thursday 11th October where they recovered a number of items related to motorcross riding.

Inquiries will now be conducted to establish if the property recovered from these addresses is stolen.

Constable Craig Dilworth from the CIU in Musselburgh said: “As part of this investigation, we liaised closely with members of the motorcross community, who provided valuable information and expert insight relating to VIN locations, documentation and the sale and movement of bikes.

“We would like to thank those who assisted with our inquiries, which ultimately resulted in various pieces of evidence discovered from the addresses in Dalkeith.

“Tackling acquisitive crime remains one of our top priorities and whenever such offences are reported to us, we will conduct a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

