Two-car crash causes disruption on Kirkcaldy road

Two cars have been involved in a crash on Standing stane Road on the edge of Kirkcaldy this afternoon.

The incident has caused tailbacks along the road, after two Audis collided.

Police say they received the call at around 12.50pm this afternoon and both vehicles are thought to be damaged.

You may also be interested in:

ScotRail failing Fife: 8 things we learned from last night’s meeting

Fears for humpback whale in Forth entangled in bouy

Man drinking Buckfast in hospital burned porter in attack

It is understood there are no serious injuries.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress