A two-vehicle crash closed the A92 this morning.

It happened around 7.00a.m. and involved a van and a tipper lorry.

The crash happened between the Melville and Forgan roundabouts.

There were lengthy tailbacks and debris on the carriageway forced the closure of the road in both directions.

Motorists were diverted via Cupar and St Michaels while emergency services attended the scene.

The road was expected to stay closed for some time.